Plustek adds new Workgroup Scanner

Plustek Technology has announced the availability of the SmartOffice PS3180U document scanner. This 80 page per minute scanner features a duty cycle of 8,000 pages per day, 100 sheet automatic feeder and can scan both sides of business documents in less than one second.

Plustek designed the PS3180U for healthcare, financial, legal, government agencies, education, construction, manufacturing, document management or any digital transformation task.

It also scans ID cards and business cards up to 1.2mm thick. Automatic image processing provides finely detailed images that are small in size with highly accurate Optical Character Recognition rates. Built-in ultrasonic misfeed detection prevents paper jams and double feeds before they happen.

The included industry standard TWAIN drivers ensure compatibility with all image enabled and document scanning applications including those from Cerner, Epic, LaserFiche, Docuware, and others.

“The SmartOffice PS3180U is ideal for customers that need to scan large volumes of documents all day, every day. But it’s cost effectiveness, small footprint and exceptional ease of use make it appropriate for any document or ID card scanning task.” Said Johnson Yang VP of Plustek Americas region.

Key Features of the SmartOffice PS3180U: