Rio Tinto Tackles Data with Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies has signed a multi-year enterprise agreement for its Foundry Platform with Rio Tinto, one of the world’s leading mining and metals corporations.

Palantir’s software will integrate raw data from a multitude of disparate sources into a representation of critical mining operations. Rio Tinto will be able to make decisions and take actions using a single source of truth that combines operational and transactional data. This data resource will be available, with the necessary security and privacy controls, to its frontline and office-based workers.

“This partnership is an important step in our digital transformation; enabling fast-paced, forward-looking decision making across our operations leading to improved results in safety, cost and production,” says Fay Cranmer, Rio Tinto’s CIO. “We are excited to work with Palantir in the collaborative delivery of digital products, with best-in-class data technology.”

The new multi-year partnership with Rio Tinto builds on a number of successful data integration projects explored last year across various business units including: transforming Borates to a digital business across the value chain; connecting people with data in Rio Tinto’s underground operations; and assisting the company with the safety and well-being of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a significant industry partnership for us”, says Shyam Sankar, COO of Palantir. “Our Foundry Platform has been used extensively to accelerate delivery and optimise value chains across a number of market sectors where safety matters.”

www.palantir.com