ProntoForms releases new workflow capabilities

Low-code application platform ProntoForms has added a new Teamwork function that facilitates collaboration by allowing work-in-progress forms to be submitted and made available to other mobile users. These users can then continue executing the service event in a traceable way.

With ProntoForms Teamwork, technicians have a contextual view of what was completed by previous contributors. This ensures that productivity and quality is maintained - no matter how often projects are paused or switch hands.

Status and progress details are no longer blind spots for team leaders as work-in-progress forms can now be easily tracked, resulting in better service delivery and clearer customer communication.

Finally, ProntoForms Teamwork enhances ProntoForms’ strong compliance and audit tracing with new, more precise insight into past service events with knowledge of which technician did what throughout the service process. By tracking accountability across the organization, field teams can maintain a high-level of effectiveness and accuracy to meet stringent compliance requirements and generate standardized and credible reporting.

​ProntoForms Teamwork does this through a combination of capabilities:

Drafted forms can be submitted to the cloud, ignoring constraints like required fields.​

Drafts can be submitted multiple times before a complete, fully-validated record is sent to the ProntoForms cloud.​

Forms work across multiple device platforms (iOS, Android, W10)​.

A version of the record is created with every submission, with technician tracking on each question to determine who answered what and when.​

A new option to generate interim report documents (PDF/Word) and route them through data destinations.​

Integration with work order management systems through a combination of mobile app-to-app and cloud-based data destinations.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to more effectively complete field work with multiple layers of complexity and variability. Work that requires several contributors of various skill levels and expertise is now more efficient to execute.

“ProntoForms Teamwork demonstrates our commitment to continuously improve the ProntoForms platform based on market research, our own deep experience in supporting a wide variety of field service workflows, and collaboration with a community of field service leaders in multiple industries. We focused on the challenge of managing larger maintenance activities that span days or shifts and require multiple technicians. This led us to create ProntoForms Teamwork, a feature that directly impacts industries like heavy manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, utilities, and oil and gas that handle complex work and use ProntoForms to increase productivity,” said Glenn Chenier, Chief Product Officer, ProntoForms.

https://www.prontoforms.com