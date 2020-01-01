ibml launches new high volume scanner

ibml has announced the launch of the new ibml FUSiON 7200 high volume production scanner aimed at business process outsourcers (BPOs), shared service centres and enterprises that need to convert large volumes of documents and integrate them quickly into a variety of line of business applications and workflows.

Designed to process up to 285 letter pages per minute at 300 dpi, the ibml FUSiON 7200 is an extension to the ibml FUSiON series of ultra-high volume scanners launched by ibml last year and is specifically targeting the high volume production scanner segment.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations commonly used desktop or departmental scanners to digitise in-coming mail or other documentation. With many office workers now asked to work from home, there is renewed interest in providing a centralised scanning approach for mailrooms – irrespective of the industry sector – to streamline and speed up the paper handling process, as well as progressing other digital transformation projects.

Chad Eiler says, “The ibml FUSiON 7200 is a great value for price-performance, at 292 pages per minute throughput, with unlimited duty cycle reliability for multiple shift operations. Customers can add more capacity or replace multiple desktop scanners for large volume document conversion with a better return on investment (ROI).”

The scanning system includes ibml’s image processing system – iQpro – which ensures quality scans first time, every time and provides automatic de-skewing, rotation, cropping and colour correction among other features. From a single scan, iQpro also allows simultaneous output of colour, greyscale and bitonal images.

Features include:

A wide, open-track transport system able to cater for documents up to 34cm wide allows a range of documents and envelopes to be processed. In addition to a wider field of view, this allows the capture of corners of documents if they are skewed;

The open-track system lends itself to easy document handling and access;

Multi-feed detection with six ultra-sonic sensors to ensure dependable document handling across the document transport to catch misfeeds early in the process;

Ergonomic document feeder controls to deliver higher operator productivity and comfort during long shifts;

A hopper designed to take up to 1,500 sheets while allowing the continuous feeding and backfilling of pages as the scanner is running;

Left justified feeding makes it easier to prepare mixed batches of documents;

A motorized pocket to aid the neat stacking of documents once scanned. Like the feeder, it takes 1,500 sheets. Also included is a straight-through runout tray which enables exception documents of up to A3 size to be catered for and to sort out batch or document separators;

Robust industrial design with separate airflows for paper transport and electronics safeguard the electronics from paper dust thereby enhancing reliability and system uptime for continuous operations;

A range of optional accessories is available to add intelligence to the scanning process. These include a barcode reader, MICR reader for check processing, plus an inkjet printer to date/time stamp documents for audit trail and compliance purposes. A specialized pocket option is also available which is designed to handle delicate documents.

The ibml FUSiON 7200 scanner is priced from $US89,000 with optional accessories, software, professional services and support also available.

https://www.ibml.com/