APRIL International selects Ephesoft

APRIL International in Asia, a leading global insurance managing general underwriter, has selected Ephesoft to automate its claims and hospital invoices processing. APRIL provides and designs insurance solutions to make sure people are covered for private healthcare expenses anywhere in the world.

The Ephesoft Transact platform will be used to capture, classify, extract, validate and export data through APIs integrating into several internal analytics solutions, without any change to the personal data protection processes. This will ensure that APRIL is able to offer the best policies and coverage available to its customers anywhere in Asia at the best price.

“We are always looking for better, more efficient ways to help our customers thrive. Using leading technologies, like Ephesoft, will allow us to move faster while also ensuring accuracy with accessible, clean data for us to use downstream,” said Romain Di Meglio, CEO of APRIL Asia Pacific. “We have a single goal of servicing our customers as best as possible.”

With customer centricity top of mind, APRIL turned to Ephesoft to expedite and automate its insurance claims and hospital invoices, which were kept in disparate data sources in different countries and in multiple languages. Ephesoft technology supports many languages – APRIL will use English, Chinese and Thai – to help streamline their document processing. Using Ephesoft Transact, they can now centralize and standardize their data.

“At Ephesoft, we share the same goals as APRIL of creating the best customer experience possible with innovative solutions delivering efficiency, accuracy, productivity and compliance,” said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO of Ephesoft. “It’s even more important to automate processes during this global pandemic, and make it easier for customers to access services and products quickly, and safely. We’re thrilled to help APRIL and welcome them to Ephesoft.”

The entire process makes it easier and faster for APRIL to accurately create the best insurance packages in the market, which is an enormous task to manage manually. Many traditional insurance providers are still processing and creating packages using manual processes, which will lead to potential market share loss. Ephesoft Transact allows providers to remain agile and keep up with an ever-changing insurance environment as well as customer expectations.

APRIL will launch Ephesoft in its Hong Kong headquarters, and plans to expand its use of Ephesoft into its other offices in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, France and the UK in the future.

For more information, visit https://ephesoft.com/products/transact and www.april-international.com.