Crow Canyon Software has announced the release of NITRO Studio 2.0, an update to its business automation platform for Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365.

NITRO Studio 2.0 comes with unlimited workflows and forms, making it substantially easier for organizations to control the costs of business process automation. Other solutions run up significant costs as more forms and workflows are added.

The 2.0 version includes new features and significant enhancements that make it easier and faster for business analysts, IT professionals, and power users to replace outdated processes, such as InfoPath forms, spreadsheets, and paper forms, with modern, mobile-friendly solutions.

Notable new features include:

Bot & AI Services that drive self-service user support. The Bots are customizable and are fully compatible with Crow Canyon applications.

Modern UI Web Parts, a comprehensive set of add ins for SharePoint’s Modern UI environment that allow the creation of engaging and responsive application pages in SharePoint.

Full Integration with Microsoft Teams, making it possible for users to work directly in Teams. Integration includes the ability to create channels, post adaptive cards, send Teams messages, use Teams Bots, and more.

Improvements to NITRO’s Forms Designer, Workflow Manager, Actions, Reports, Dashboards, and Portals.

"We're excited to see organizations in nearly every industry achieving rapid digital transformation by quickly automating and optimizing processes with the forms, workflows, custom actions, and reporting tools of NITRO Studio 2.0," said Scott Restivo, CEO of Crow Canyon Software.

http://www.crowcanyon.com