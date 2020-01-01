Litera acquires DocsCorp

US legal technology developer Litera has announced the acquisition of Australia’s DocsCorp and its suite of software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems.

Both Litera and DocsCorp have developed legal workflow and workspace technology. But each also provides unique products for document drafting and management. For example, DocsCorp provides PDF editing and electronic binder creation, while Litera provides proofreading, litigation and transaction tools.

Since launching more than 25 years ago as Microsystems, Litera has grown through a series of regular acquisitions that have expanded its software suite for drafting, proofreading, comparing, repairing and cleaning documents in the legal and life sciences industries.

“We are very pleased to announce this important acquisition for Litera. DocsCorp is a business with a proven track record in the development of integrated solutions for the legal sector,” said Avaneesh Marwaha, CEO of Litera.

“We constantly listen to our clients to understand their needs and they expect us to drive digital transformation for legal teams through a comprehensive, unified desktop experience. This acquisition delivers on that expectation.”

“The combination of Litera and DocsCorp joins two highly respected brands in the industry to deliver a robust suite of document drafting capabilities within one organization,” said Dean Sappey, DocsCorp CEO and Co-Founder.

“This transaction extends Litera’s range of software technologies, enhancing its offering to the benefit of customers.”

https://www.litera.com/ https://www.docscorp.com/