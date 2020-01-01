Cortical.io has announced Message intelligence 2.1, an intelligent document processing solution (IDP) that provides high accuracy in filtering, classification, and extraction of emails, attachments, and other types of unstructured documents.

Cortical.io’s Message Intelligence solution is designed for situations where large quantities of messages and documents come in daily through emails, website submissions or social media. Examples are submission processing for the insurance industry, business process outsourcing for the transportation industry, customer service for financial institutions and billing processing for large organizations.

These organizations interact through a variety of channels and documents including emails, attachments, text feeds and social media and can make enormous profitability gains by automating these interactions.

Leveraging Cortical.io’s patented method for natural language understanding (NLU), Message Intelligence 2.1 promises fewer false positives, less manual intervention saving time and money. The company claims it requires far less material to train custom classifiers and extraction models, making time to production/value a fraction of other tools available. This is particularly valuable around situations where there is a lack of training material.

The product allows a user to effortlessly create pipelines to intelligently process documents. A key capability of Message Intelligence 2.1 is that it allows a subject matter expert to easily create pipelines with components including inputs, filters, classifiers, extractions, and actions.

The product comes with easy-to-use tools for building classifiers and extraction models, so that subject matter experts do not need the intervention of AI experts or data scientists to adapt the system to the specific classification and extraction needs of their organization.

“Corporations are overwhelmed with the wide range of interactions with a variety of external stakeholders – be it via emails, web contact forms or social media messages,” said Thomas Reinemer, COO at Cortical.io.

“In today’s market, everyone expects quick responses. Speed and agility have become critical to stay competitive. Assuring these interactions are compliant with regulations is also an issue in certain verticals such as insurance, banking, and financial services.”

Pricing is based on volume of emails and/or documents processed.

https://www.cortical.io/