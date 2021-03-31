DTA launches new Cloud Marketplace

The Digital Transformation Authority (DTA) has launched a new Cloud Marketplace for Australian Commonwealth government agencies that includes more than 300 providers.

The Cloud Marketplace replaces the Cloud Services Panel, which expired on 31 March 2021.

The DTA says its Cloud Consulting category lets buyers access cloud-based professional services using a simple rate-card system that gives buyers greater flexibility in how those services are used.

The Cloud Services category includes various ICT capabilities offered under ‘as a service’ delivery models. To promote a common approach and ease of access, descriptions of cloud services align with the International Standard ISO/IEC17788.

The list of solution providers and software suppliers includes a number that specialise in information and records management:

Avepoint;

Icognition;

Informotion;

Objective Corporation;

Prometix;

Recordpoint Software;

Technology One; and

The Citadel Group.

The DTA emphasised that The Cloud Marketplace will also be refreshed regularly for new sellers to join.

Buyers can access the new Cloud Marketplace, as well as our other panels and marketplaces, through the DTA’s ICT Procurement Portal.