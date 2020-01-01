IANZ takes on e-ImageData microfilm scanners

Imaging Australia New Zealand (IANZ) has announced a partnership with e-ImageData Corporation to provide the company’s cutting-edge microfilm scanners to its customers throughout Australia and New Zealand that utilize archival scanning.

IANZ provides imaging and digitisation procurement solutions and microfilm conversion services. In addition, via its partners, IANZ is able to offer book scanning equipment and high-speed document scanning equipment, servicing both Australia and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside e-ImageData to provide our clients across Australia and the New Zealand region with a powerful microfilm tool. From our initial conversations, we could clearly see similarities in our customer base and the industries with which we serve, it was a unanimous decision,” said Mark Petts, Imaging Australia New Zealand Managing Director.

e-ImageData’s patented ScanPro product line offers versatile and affordable microfilm scanning, that can deliver both fast lookups and high-performance conversion scanning for all film types. The ScanPro ships with a 3-year factory warranty

“Our e-ImageData team is looking forward to working with IANZ to sell our ScanPro product line of microfilm scanners throughout Australia and New Zealand,” said James Westoby, President, e-ImageData.

www.ianz.com.au