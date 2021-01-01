Citadel to deliver-SaaS Based CM Select globally

MicroFocus has selected Australia’s Citadel as its global partner to offer a managed SaaS offering of Content Manager Select, the subscription-based version of Micro Focus Content Manager introduced in 2020.

The new service promises a one-stop cloud-based managed solution for content management that combines Citadel's long-standing Citadel-IX managed SaaS solution and Micro Focus Content Manager.

Content Manager Select is an all-inclusive subscription model that combines usage and support into a single user price. Content Manager is a perpetual license-based version of the same technology.

"In collaboration with our partner, Citadel, Micro Focus is excited to take this next step in supporting customers' digital transformation by introducing Content Manager Select Software as a Service," said Rick Carlson, Vice President of Product Management at Micro Focus.

"This offering provides a modern, SaaS-based solution to customers worldwide and enables us to deliver our industry-leading Content Manager solution as a fully managed service to address the ever-increasing shift to the cloud."

"Today's announcement is the culmination of three years of innovation with Micro Focus to deploy Content Manager Select Software as a Service in the cloud on our Citadel-IX Platform," said Mark McConnell, CEO, Citadel.

"As a platinum Micro Focus partner, Citadel's strong security and managed services history has enabled the rapid adoption of Citadel-IX in the market, and this agreement today takes the platform globally to those Content Manager users looking to adopt a managed service model."

“Citadel is excited to share this announcement from Micro Focus on our global partnership for the delivery of Content Manager in the cloud. Citadel already has clients hosted across Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane on our secure Azure based platform. Citadel is also well progressed on achieving our IRAP PROTECTED certification.”

Content Manager Select Software as a Service is available in three levels, representing different scales of required service. Gold, Platinum and Titanium levels provide a flexible choice of service provision in terms of supported users and service level commitments on response time and up-time.

Learn more about Content Manager Select Software as a Service.