Dynamsoft Document Scan SDK Boosts Imaging Security

Dynamsoft has updated its document capture software development kit with a new algorithm to improve security for images being used under its hood. It has also added support for 64-bit ARM and MIPS based devices, which enables document scanning and editing from more device platforms.

The new encryption algorithm is for locally cached images, upgrading that security from 64-bit Blowfish to AES-256-GCM encryption. So, for images being stored on a client computer, when the images are scanned, they are temporarily cached in memory.

Here, they are encrypted to prevent malicious software from scanning the memory and retrieving such image data. The new security upgrade further improves against breaches for this process.

The addition of support for 64-bit ARM and MIPS computing devices lets Dynamic Web TWAIN be used across even more devices. Particularly, it has been tested for support of embedded devices such as NVIDIA Jetson Nano and Raspberry Pi.

Integrating with Dynamsoft’s other imaging SDKs, Dynamic Web TWAIN lets programmers create applications to run on small computers for scenarios like image classification or object detection. This opens up more adoption opportunities for the SDK by developers that must support additional devices.

New Licensing Option

A new licensing option was also added, which is by browser client. This allows licensed access to a same-origin application, or one protocol, host, and port. So, once such a browser client uses Dynamic Web TWAIN, the browser client adopts the license seat until the end of the licensing term. Or, if inactivity persists for 90 consecutive days during a license term, the seat can be released for a new one.

This expands on current annual or lifetime licensing options available by server or domain. Custom licensing options are also offered for large volume deployments.

About Dynamic Web TWAIN

Dynamic Web TWAIN provides cross-browser and cross-platform document scanning support for web applications. Developers need only write a handful of lines of JavaScript code to enable document scanning, uploading, editing, and processing.

This turns otherwise months of work to just days. The SDK works across Android, iOS, Linux, macOS or Windows devices. Users can scan documents from TWAIN, SANE and ICA-compatible scanners using a variety of browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer (IE), or Safari.

Users can also edit captured documents and save the images in various file formats such as JPEG, TIFF, PDF, and more. These files can be transferred and stored across varying protocols, local or remote file systems, databases, and document repositories.

In addition, there are several add-ons available. A barcode scanner SDK provides enterprise-grade support for the most common 1D and 2D barcode symbols. An optical character recognition (OCR) library enables extracting text trapped within images for editing.

There is a PDF rasteriser that lets users conveniently view and convert PDF files into common image file formats. Finally, there is an add-on for webcam capture, whereby images can be captured from video streams.

