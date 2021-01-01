Smile launches PDFpen 13 for Mac users

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13 are new version ofSmile’s all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 13 introduces an updated UI, improved highlighting, MRC compression customisation, and for Pro users, replacing Table of Contents entries.

A freshly refined UI based on best-in-class editing applications enables convenient access to essential tools directly from the Toolbar. Clean, modern icons streamline and enhance navigation. Font controls and font colour selection are now easily accessible from the Editing Bar.

Clearly defined Object Properties tools make selecting stroke and fill colour for drawn lines & shapes simple and straightforward. The redesigned Highlight tool lets you take control of the colour palette. Select and edit custom highlight colours directly from the Toolbar.

New MRC compression settings Preferences enable more flexibility in controlling file sizes of bulky scanned documents during OCR. Choose between compression vs. quality settings so you obtain the preferred file size best matching your specific needs.

PDFpenPro 13 users have an added benefit of quickly replacing Table of Contents entries. Save time and make documents more professional and navigable by re-assigning existing entries that have changed.

PDFpen 13 includes numerous additional improvements, including using "Insert Blank Page Again" to bypass the stationery selector, hide the Sidebar with a click of a button, view highlight colours in the Sidebar, and other enhancements. Plus, search, browse, and find answers via our newly designed online User Guide.

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, bringing seamless editing across devices with cloud services such as iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, etc.

New in PDFpen 13:

* New intuitive UI design

* Updated Toolbar adds essential markup tools

* Editing Bar adds font section and accessible colour controls

* Sidebar improvements

* Modernized icons

* Enhanced Highlighting experience

* Easily select and edit custom colours

* MRC compression customization

* Table of Contents improvements (Advanced feature of PDFpenPro)

* Ability to reassign entries

* Revamped online User Guide

Features Specific to PDFpenPro:

* Export to Excel (.xlsx), PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (requires Internet connection for .pptx and PDF/A, must be a licensed user)

* Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttons

* Create and edit Table of Contents

* Convert websites into PDFs

* OCR multiple documents in batch

* Add and edit document permissions

* Automatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillable

* Gather submitted form data via backend integration

* Add and delete file attachments and annotations

* Create Portfolio documents, combining related files

* Correct typos in OCR text layer

* OCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & Korean

* DocuSign support



https://pdfpen.com/store/