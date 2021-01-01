Kodak Alaris adds Secure and Automatic Scanner Monitoring

MPS Monitor, a platform for the remote monitoring and management of printers and multifunctional devices, has added the ability to monitor document scanners from Kodak Alaris.

The integration of Kodak Alaris within the MPS Monitor 2.0 platform is possible through the MPS Capture Agent from Kodak Alaris.

Thanks to the automation achieved in the data collection process, Kodak Alaris channel partners have complete control of pay-per-scan contracts with their customers, streamlining operations related to invoicing. Data can also be used to predict volume and consumption, with a continuous comparison between forecasts and actual use, and they are also able to monitor the lamp’s usage and duration.

By creating a Blend counter, partners can also access the historical data, and leverage this information to make better and faster business decisions.

Nicola De Blasi, CEO of MPS Monitor, commented: “This announcement with Kodak Alaris is the latest in a long line of relationships with the industry’s key players, which further endorses the channel ecosystem’s recognition of the value that MPS Monitor delivers. In Kodak Alaris’ case, we have made available a solution that offers convenience, efficiency, security and an improved workflow, while providing data-based insights that enable more informed decisions to be made.”

https://www.alarisworld.com/en-au