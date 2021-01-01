Kofax acquires PSIGEN

Kofax has acquired PSIGEN Software, a provider of document capture, content management and workflow automation software and solutions.

The acquisition follows Kofax's 2019 purchases of Nuance Document Imaging and Top Image Systems.

Reynolds C. Bish, Kofax’s Chief Executive Officer, said “This acquisition adds to our existing document capture software and solutions, further extends our leadership position in the capture market, adds content management software and solutions to our product portfolio, increases our customer and partner ecosystem and enhances our intelligent automation platform.”

PSIGEN’s document capture software – PSIcapture – and its content management software – PSIsafe – offer specific application solutions, such as quote-to-cash, accounts payable and accounts receivable. The products are available via on-premises perpetual, on-premises term and cloud-based SaaS subscription licensing models.

“We’re thrilled to join Kofax and become a part of their impressive intelligent automation portfolio,” says Bruce Hensley, PSIGEN’s founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“PSIGEN’s customers will benefit from Kofax’s much larger resources and global reach, and together we’ll be able to offer customers the broadest range of software and solutions in the marketplace to accelerate their digital workflow transformation journeys.”