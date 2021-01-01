Visioneer launched distributed scanning

Visioneer has launched its new VAST Network technology to provide for shared document capture for the networked, cloud and mobile environments of today’s digital workplace.

Traditional scanners required a single-user, USB-PC tethered approach, insufficient for today’s distributed workplace. Visioneer VAST Network removes these limitations by providing multi-user walk-up scanning and scanner access to anyone with a PC on a company network, Internet/cloud and mobile devices.

Applications such as patient intake in healthcare, government client services, or virtual worker access via the Internet significantly broaden paper-to-digital availability with this new technology.

Visioneer VAST Network consists of several software components, and is an extended implementation of TWAIN Direct, an open-source, zero footprint image acquisition protocol to drive secure network scanning devices via web-based or local network client applications, removing the requirement for a PC-based local driver.

An optional second level of security for scanned images provides for signing and private-key or password-based AES encryption (up to 4096 bit), applied through the Visioneer Network Scanner Manager web administration tool. Aside from customers using local company networks, Visioneer VAST Cloud Server provides secure scanning via the Internet, connecting user credentials and specific scanner access.

Documents can be scanned from Visioneer OneTouch and Capture SE applications, other TWAIN or WIA-compatible PC applications, as well as any TWAIN Direct custom local network, cloud or mobile application. TWAIN Direct supports all major operating systems and provides open-source SDKs for developers and system integrators.

Future Visioneer VAST Network architecture elements will include sharing for non-networked scanners, mobile applications, and partnerships with TWAIN Direct application developers.

Learn more at http://www.visioneer.com/VAST. TWAIN Direct information is at http://www.twaindirect.org.