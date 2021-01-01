Kodak Alaris recognised for Energy Efficient Scanners

As part of its ongoing commitment to be environmentally responsible, Kodak Alaris has added twelve document scanners to the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT), a global registry for greener electronics.

EPEAT has verified that the Kodak S2085f Scanner and Kodak S3000, S2000 and E1000 Series Scanners meet ENERGY STAR guidelines for energy efficiency and the reduction of hazardous substances and waste products, earning the EPEAT Gold ecolabel, which is the highest level of certification possible.

Kodak Alaris says it has more Gold-registered scanners than any other manufacturer.

Managed by the Green Electronics Council (GEC), EPEAT is a resource for purchasers, manufacturers, resellers and others wanting to find or promote environmentally preferable products. Public and private entities in more than 42 countries use EPEAT as a uniform purchasing specification.

To be added to the EPEAT Registry, products must meet a stringent set of environmental performance criteria. In addition to these baseline criteria, which qualify a product for the Bronze ecolabel, there are also a set of optional criteria, which determine if a product is rated Silver or Gold. Products that meet all of the baseline/required criteria plus 50% of the optional criteria qualify for Silver rating. Products that are compliant with 75% of the optional criteria qualify for the Gold ecolabel. The following scanners from Kodak Alaris are now listed in the EPEAT Gold Registry: Kodak S2085f, S3060, S3100, S3100f and S3120; Kodak S2040, S2050, S2060w, S2070, and S2080w; and Kodak E1025 and E1035 Scanners.

EPEAT registration signifies that electronic equipment is manufactured in accordance with the ISO 14000 standard; that products are compliant with Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) requirements; that products are designed to be recyclable; and that products are Energy Star rated.

The recently launched Kodak S3000 Series Scanners were designed with these basic requirements in mind, as well as the more difficult criteria, such as: