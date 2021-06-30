AvePoint Closes Business Combination; to Begin Trading on Nasdaq as "AVPT"

AvePoint, Inc., the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, has completed its previously announced business combination with Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation ("Apex"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

Apex shareholders approved the transaction at its stockholder's meeting held on June 30, 2021. The combined company is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on July 2, 2021, under the ticker symbol "AVPT" for AvePoint common stock and "AVPTW" for AvePoint warrants.

"The way we work will never be the same and it continues to evolve," said Dr. Tianyi "TJ" Jiang, Co-Founder and CEO of AvePoint.

"While collaboration within the cloud grows at an exceptional rate, the promise of digital transformation is only in its infancy. As the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider with two decades worth of reimagining how companies work, AvePoint is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this moment in time."

The business combination provides an influx of cash to drive accelerated investment in product innovation, channel marketing, international market expansion and customer success initiatives. The Company remains debt-free and is now one of eight public software companies with at least $US150 million in annual revenue, 25% YoY growth and a 10% EBITDA margin.

"The future of work is hybrid, and AvePoint solutions for Microsoft 365 and Teams are transforming the ways in which people collaborate and get work done today," said Casey McGee, Vice President, Global ISV Sales, Microsoft. "There are tremendous growth opportunities for Partners like AvePoint who are enabling secure and compliant collaboration for businesses around the world."

AvePoint's senior management team, including CEO TJ Jiang, will continue to lead the combined company. Jeff Epstein and Brad Koenig, Co-CEOs of Apex, will join AvePoint's Board of Directors as a director and an advisor, respectively.

"Given AvePoint's leadership in digital collaboration security and data management for Microsoft 365, the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the shift to remote work collaboration and enterprise cloud adoption," said Epstein, Co-CEO of Apex and AvePoint Board Director.

"We believe that AvePoint's attractive growth combined with its financial profile gives the company the opportunity to generate significant long-term shareholder value as a publicly traded company," said Koenig, Co-CEO of Apex and AvePoint Board Advisor.