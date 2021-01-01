iText pdfOffice adds native conversion of MS Office docs

iText Software has launched a new product allowing developers to programmatically convert Office documents without the need for costly licensing subscriptions and conversion expenses.

The new addition to the iText 7 PDF library, pdfOffice, is a Java add-on developed to provide best-in-class conversion of Office documents,

Over 500 billion Office documents are created every year across multiple industries, yet there are significant drawbacks when it comes to distribution, information governance and data security policies, or archiving.

Because the PDF format does not have these challenges, it is often preferred in many organization’s digital workflows and applications.

The pdfOffice add-on, in conjunction with a valid license, is all that’s needed to enable high-fidelity conversion of a wide range of document formats. This translates to accurate representations of Office documents viewed on any device or application, with no additional requirements.

Unlike some competing solutions, everything in pdfOffice is handled natively and without relying on external software to perform conversion

Through its wide language and font support, pdfOffice has built-in emulation of over 700 fonts across 45 languages, ensuring great text rendering, worldwide compatibility and avoids font licensing costs. The solution is memory-efficient and ideal for use in embedded environments.

“The introduction of iText pdfOffice represents another step in our mission to help developers build and set up their digital document workflows and applications as smoothly and efficiently as possible." said Raf Hens, CTO, iText.

"We're pleased to expand our offering with this functionality to millions of our users as the ability to convert Microsoft Office documents to PDF with iText now opens up more advantages to them. More than 20 years ago, iText was born to make the creation, generation and manipulation of PDF documents effortless. This new addition to our suite of PDF libraries is another testament to this vision.”

https://itextpdf.com/en/products/itext-7/convert-ms-office-to-pdf-pdfoffice