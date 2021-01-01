Visioneer VAST enables USB scanners to be network-connected

On the heels of launching its Visioneer VAST Network technology, Visioneer has announced Visioneer Network Scan Service, allowing users to share PC-connected scanners to the network. Existing or new scanners can be made visible and accessible to network users, without compromising document security.

Today’s work-from-anywhere workforce demands current technology, yet hardware investments are limited. Visioneer Network Scan Service allows a USB-connected scanner to be shared with any user across a LAN or wireless network.

Once the scanner is visible on the network, other users can connect and capture documents with Visioneer OneTouch and Capture SE software – or TWAIN Direct applications - from their PC. By “up-converting” existing scanner technology, all supported Xerox and Visioneer scanners can be used as network devices, capable of supporting multiple users in office and remote locations.

Visioneer VAST Network consists of several software components, and is an extended implementation of TWAIN Direct, an open-source, zero footprint image acquisition protocol to drive secure network scanning devices via web-based or local network client applications, removing the requirement for a PC-based local driver.

Further, with Visioneer VAST Network, each USB-connected scanner on the network becomes a smart device users can share, use a mobile device to scan and acquire images from the scanner, scan remotely, plus remote and central management of scanner fleets.

http://www.visioneer.com/VAST