iText DITO Now Available in AWS Marketplace

iText’s template-based PDF generator, iText DITO, is now available in AWS Marketplace. iText chose to make iText DITO available on AWS because it offers a simple, scalable way to deploy iText DITO SDK and close integration with other tools on its platform.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Being listed in AWS Marketplace offers more developers easier access to our feature-rich and well documented PDF technology, starting first with our latest product iText DITO,” said Gary Fry, CEO, iText.

“iText DITO builds on the strong momentum behind the rapid adoption of PaaS to deliver a solution for organisations looking to intelligently manage information, while saving invaluable time and resources eliminating the mundane work of the developer.”

iText is currently working on a streamlined way for its customers to deploy the iText DITO REST SDK/API component on either the Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) or the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). That will ensure that the orchestration and management of PDF generation clusters can be made with ease, and with the confidence that they will never skip a beat.

Raf Hens, CTO, iText, said, “More and more companies see the benefit of PaaS and turn to pre-coded application components that are built into the platform, as they deliver a better quality and are easy to discover. Being a component vendor on a platform like this is important in reaching a broader market, and it’s only the beginning of what we have to offer.”

iText DITO is immediately available in AWS Marketplace. To find iText DITO SDK/API in AWS Marketplace, go here.

