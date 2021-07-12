Nitro Launches e-Signing Integration with Salesforce

Nitro Software has announced the launch of Nitro Sign as a standalone subscription product as part of a new pricing and packaging model for the Nitro Productivity Platform.

Nitro Sign launched with full commercial availability as standalone subscription solution, offering customers unlimited, enterprise-grade eSigning capability.

New Nitro Sign integration with Salesforce enables customers to accelerate closing of sales contracts and other critical agreements.

The PDFpen acquisition adds native Mac, iPad and iPhone capability to the product platform.

The Nitro Productivity Platform now provides customers with the ability to tailor solutions based on their individual requirements, including upgrades to enterprise-grade capabilities, integrations with many major systems and the automation of key workflows.

Throughout the pandemic, usage of Nitro’s productivity tools has soared, with more than 2 billion documents opened in Nitro PDF Pro during 2020. More than 1 million Nitro Sign eSignature requests have been made in the first six months of this year alone, equalling the number of eSignature requests for the entirety of 2020.

To help customers navigate the challenges caused by the pandemic and the rapid shift to remote work, Nitro Sign was initially made available to customers free of charge after its release in June 2020.

The company has now launched its premium Nitro Sign offerings, making Nitro Sign available as a standalone subscription product or as part of a tailored productivity solution, depending on the customer’s requirements. Nitro Sign Essentials offers unlimited simple eSigning to everyone in an organisation, while Nitro Sign Advanced and Nitro Sign Enterprise add powerful features, such as custom branding, team collaboration and advanced systems integrations.

Nitro has also announced the integration of the Nitro Productivity Platform with Salesforce to help customers accelerate the closing of sales contracts and other critical agreements. Nitro Sign and Nitro PDF Pro already integrate with other key systems used by organisations every day, including Zapier, Power Automate, SharePoint and cloud providers Box, Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive.

On 12 July 2021, Nitro announced the completion of the acquisition of PDFpen, which adds native Mac, iPad and iPhone capabilities to the Nitro Productivity Platform.

