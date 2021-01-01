Epson launches RapidReceipt RR-600W scanner

To help ease the burden on small businesses, gig workers and consumers, Epson has launched the new RapidReceipt RR-600W fast, easy and smart receipt and document scanning solution.

There is no denying how organising and managing financial information can be overwhelming, especially with the sheer amount of receipts, invoices, expenses, and critical paperwork that most small and home offices accumulate. It is very easy for documents to pile up, and the arduous task of manually processing each one can be time-consuming and cumbersome. The result is often data-entry errors and the risk of lost data, ultimately costing businesses valuable time and money.

RapidReceipt is specifically designed for organising and managing receipts and invoices. Perfect for small business owners, office managers, road warriors, field-based workers, consultants and gig economy workers who often wear multiple hats and are short on time and resources. RapidReceipt with receipt and invoice management software is a simple, cost-effective and time-saving financial management solution.

The RapidReceipt scanner includes Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition software, which converts stacks of unorganised receipts and invoices into actionable digital data. Small business owners and consumers can finally say goodbye to manually entering data because RapidReceipt software accurately extracts and organises data from receipts and invoices, and seamlessly integrates into Excel spreadsheets or third-party applications such as MYOB, XERO, and more. Users can also scan directly to cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive and OneDrive.

The RapidReceipt RR-600W wireless, desktop scanner is built for productivity, capturing both sides of a document in one pass with speeds as fast as 35 ppm/70 ipm.2

It features a robust 100-page Auto Document Feeder accommodating stacks of paper of varying sizes and includes an intuitive 4.3" touchscreen and convenient USB port so users can scan directly to a USB memory drive without a computer.

The RR-600W also includes a TWAIN driver for easy integration to most document management software and includes Kofax Power PDF for Windows and PDF Converter for Mac to allow users to simply create searchable and editable PDFs, at no extra cost.

With NewSoft Presto! BizCard software included with the RapidReceipt RR-600W, users can easily scan business cards and manage contact information.

Epson scanners deliver intelligent image adjustments with automatic cropping, blank page deletion, background removal, dirt detection, paper skew correction, and staple protection capabilities so users can scan worry-free.

The Epson RapidReceipt RR-600W desktop scanner is available now for an RRP of AUD$699 from Epson Australia by going to: https://www.epson.com.au/rapidreceipt/ and from all authorised Epson resellers.