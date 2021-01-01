Foxit introduces Advanced PDF Collaboration and Accessibility

Foxit has announced the launch of Foxit PDF SDK 8.0, delivering new advanced collaboration and accessibility features for developers.

The PDF SDK is aimed at helping software developers in any industry to build apps with robust PDF functionality by leveraging the most popular development languages and frameworks.

Advanced collaboration capabilities have been added that synchronize annotations and page manipulation among multiple instances of the PDF viewer in your browser.

The new version has also made it easier to deploy the SDK in a developer's own application and manage realtime access for any user.

Developers will also be able to control access and permissions of PDFs and disable functionality and toolbar buttons in the latest version.

PDF SDK 8.0 also includes brand new accessibility features including high contrast support and a text-to-speech tool. Advanced form functionality has been incorporated - including additional form field option controls, widgets, advanced forms, and XFA support.

The newest version also has support for JavaScript embedded in PDF files to allow users more control. Developers will now have support for external URL hyperlinks, GoTo actions and programmatic annotations.

The solution has also incorporated advanced form field logic including form validation, dynamic mathematical calculations, and interactions with browser native features.

Foxit PDF SDK 8.0 is available across all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, UWP, and Web.

https://developers.foxit.com/