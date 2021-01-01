ScannX announces Overhead Book Scanner designed for Libraries

ScannX has added entry-level scanner to its product family, the CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX. This powerful overhead scanner combines hardware that is custom-integrated with the ScannX Book ScanCenter software to streamline book scanning to page turning.

The ScannX software automatically creates flat scans from curved books, digitally removes thumbs positioned to hold down pages, and enables glossy prints to be scanned without glare or reflection.

"The CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX empowers libraries to stay within tight budgets without sacrificing quality, reliability, or features," said Murray L. Dennis, CEO of ScannX.

"This well-designed book scanning powerhouse gives libraries and their patrons everything they can possibly need to reduce their dependency on paper, eliminate the need to provide endless tech support, and deliver flawless scans automatically to even the most novice users."

The CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX is the newest member of the company's broad family of document scanning systems, ranging from entry-level overhead and book-edge scanners designed for use by library patrons, to advanced A2 and A3+ preservation systems for archival-quality document retention.

All are designed to protect the library's investment in its books, while delivering superior ease-of-use that allows unsupervised patrons to complete their own scans.

"The CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX is really advancing what libraries can expect from an entry-level scanner," Murray continued.

"It starts with powerful hardware, and then the ScannX software takes everything to an even higher level. Users can scan to any destination they desire, whether that is saving it to a USB drive, taking it home on their mobile device, or saving it to their Google Drive. And administrators can track scanner usage across as many libraries as they manage, deploying features remotely, with detailed reporting that surfaces insights from that usage data."

The CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX:

Delivers ultra-fast scans in 2.5 seconds, with no pre-scan required

Features a unique overhead hardware design to capture face-up books up to 17" x 11" in size

Uses advanced page-flattening algorithms to transform pixels from a 3D, curved book surface to a completely flat undistorted image

Removes user's thumbs from the finished output automatically with ThumbErase technology

Creates blotch-free scans of glossy documents through GlareFree side lighting

Enables users to control the scanner using a touch screen, a hand button, or a foot pedal

Integrates ABBYY FineReader technology for unmatched OCR accuracy, with automatic conversion to searchable PDF, Word, MP3, JPEG, TIFF, and PNG file formats

Works seamlessly with coin, bill, and credit card devices for cost recovery, with add-on options for faxing and digital translations

Provides accessibility tools for the visually impaired

ScannX systems include IoT technology and cloud-based support that make it simple to scan, store, and send digitized content as searchable PDF documents to Dropbox, Google Drive, email, smartphones, and tablets, as well as to local USB drives or printers.

For larger installations, ScannX Cloud Services aggregates usage data across multiple locations, providing performance metrics and benchmarking. Software updates can automatically be pushed and installed, removing unnecessary technical burdens from library management while ensuring maximum availability.

Accessibility is a standard feature of all ScannX systems, which are designed to meet the needs of visually impaired and fully blind users. Audio feedback simplifies navigating the scanning process; books can be read to the user while scanning; or text converted into MP3 files that can be listened to at their convenience.

The CZUR ET18 Pro Scanner by ScannX is available immediately with pricing starting at $US2,995.

http://www.scannx.com