KnowledgeIQ adds Salesforce integration

Knosys has launched a new integration with Salesforce for its knowledge management solution, KnowledgeIQ.

Knosys' Managing Director, John Thompson, said, "KnowledgeIQ gives agents access to organization-wide knowledge from within their Salesforce interface making it easier and faster to address customer issues."

"Organisations are now looking for effective ways to improve agent productivity, reach their customers, and build brand loyalty.

“KnowledgeIQ has developed a platform that provides enhanced and quick integration, and we are excited to provide our customers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences to both agents and customers.

“Furthermore, having an externalized knowledge system means those employees who do not have access to Salesforce and also benefit from direct access to the knowledge company-wide.”

With this integration, organizations will get to experience:

Proactive agent assistance

Predictive Search

Realtime alerts of changes

Collaboration with Governance

Higher agent confidence

Contextual knowledge and agents’ fingertips

Establish a single source of truth

https://www.knoiq.co/