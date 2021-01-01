Enhanced Digital Extraction of Content from Physical Labels

Dynamsoft has updated its software development kit used to scan and extract content digitally from physical labels, like price and inventory tags to passports, to add automatic dictionary-based spelling correction and new image processing modes.

The SDK is suitable for application developers to expand data capture capabilities of printed labels and tags in industries like automotive, government, retail, warehousing, and other industries.

The new custom dictionary functionality allows users to correct misspelled words. A pre-defined dictionary can be integrated as a .txt file. Then a user scans with Dynamsoft Label Recognizer, which initiates the optical character recognition (OCR) engine. Provided custom code is then initiated to compare scanned words with dictionary words and any misspelled words are automatically corrected.

New image processing modes are also now available to enhance usage scenarios, like with machine-readable zone (MRZ) scans. These new modes can be enabled by developers as needed. They include textured area detection, a binarization, and a grayscale image processing mode.

A developer might enable some or all of these to pre-process an image depending on the application. For example, a passport’s MRZ section at the bottom is textured and thus, Dynamsoft Label Recognizer’s textured area detection can be enabled to further improve readability.

The new Dynamsoft Label Recognizer SDK is version 2.0. It also sees updates to improve overall scan readability and speed performance, including for MRZ applications.

“We have had long-time interest from customers to create Dynamsoft Label Recognizer and version 2.0 marks the latest significant investment we have made in the SDK,” said Amy Gu, President, Dynamsoft.

“The kit can be used for applications like label price verifications in retail stores, for back-end inventory management, to ensure security protocols, and much more.”

Dynamsoft Label Recognizer SDK is based on optical character recognition (OCR) technology. OCR is widely used across industries to extract text from scanned paper documents to enable conversion to digital formats. For this task, most OCR solutions are suitable in speed and accuracy. However, in specific applications, general OCR speeds are unfeasible.

As a results, Dynamsoft committed to create an optimized implementation of OCR for specific use with short and sparse content, such as found on labels. In such usage scenarios, speed and accuracy are paramount to workflow productivity.

So, Dynamsoft Label Recognizer today provides an efficient, accurate, and reliable solution for extracting useful content from labels and tags. This makes it ideal for use in a variety of industries like automotive, government, healthcare, retail, transportation, and more.

Dynamsoft Label Recognizer works with content that includes text, numbers, alphanumeric, and common symbols. Version 2.0 is now available and can be purchased and downloaded from the Dynamsoft website. Pricing varies by licensing type. There are several Editions to cover development for C/C++, DotNet, Java, Android, and iOS.