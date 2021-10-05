MSAB XRY acquires mobile data while emphasizing the right to privacy

MSAB has announced an updated mobile forensics solution for digital data recovery, XRY, which comes with added support for more devices, Apple facial recognition decoding, support for iOS 15 and Android 12 Beta, plus many more improvements.

The mobile device and app market is probably the fastest developing technology market in the world. XRY is now supporting close to 36,000 device profiles.

“In our ongoing mission to make our digital forensics solutions better, we constantly make improvements to enable law enforcement agencies to access more mobile data from locked and encrypted mobile devices, conduct in-depth data analysis, and help digital forensic managers to lead their teams from a central control point”, says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.

The MSAB mobile forensic extraction solution, XRY, now enables law enforcement agencies to show that they are taking all reasonable technological steps to mitigate the risks associated with personal data intrusion acquired via mobile phone extraction, allowing them to target their extractions to only recover data from specified selected apps to ensure the rights to privacy for victim and witness phones.

The key differentiator here is that the only data ever seen by law enforcement can be defined by the settings. If a user only wants data from a certain app for a certain time, it can easily be done with XRY. It is very important to make sure witnesses want to share data, this to minimize the intrusion and uphold data privacy regulations.

“The need to understand the legal grounds for recovering digital evidence from mobile phones while maintaining the fundamental rights to privacy is increasingly important to our industry. For example, recent headlines from the UK discussing the need for better data extraction technology to reduce the time that victims are without their phones – with an aim to have devices returned by police within 24 hours”, says Mike Dickinson, Chief Business Development Officer of MSAB.

In addition, new guidance for the police will ensure any request for information is necessary and proportionate to the investigation, as victims often cite handing over their personal data as a reason why they may not pursue their case.

MSAB solutions are in a continual state of ongoing development, and the XRY suite of tools can assist law enforcement agencies to adhere to restricted search criteria and data privacy regulations. MSAB will continue that work to constantly evolve digital forensic capabilities in the future.

For more information vist HERE.