Blue Prism integrates ABBYY Timeline for process and task discovery

Blue Prism is adding Process Intelligence Powered by ABBYY Timeline within its robotic process automation (RPA) platform, to allow users to quickly uncover the best automation opportunities from data scattered across the organisation.

ABBYY Timeline will generate process definition documents (PDDs), optimizing the discovery and design of automations.

Blue Prism Process Intelligence combines desktop user interaction data with process details mined from system event data and creates detailed models of each process for analysis, optimization, monitoring and predictive analytics.

The parallel integration with Blue Prism Capture facilitates the delivery of automations from Process Intelligence straight into the design studio.

Blue Prism Process Intelligence is included within Blue Prism’s all-inclusive license for customers with paid support. Additional upgrade packages are also available for purchase.

This integration bridges a critical gap of process mining to process automation by ingesting processes and tasks, automating the creation of digital workers, and then tracking ROI results and monitoring for process compliance.

Ulf Persson, CEO, ABBYY, commented, “This expanded partnership with Blue Prism represents the importance of no-code solutions and presents significant opportunities for both companies by exploiting the competitive differentiators Timeline offers over conventional process mining tools allowing our joint customers to handle the broadest spectrum of process types with the richest set of process analysis and real-time monitoring tools critical for business agility.”

