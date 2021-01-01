Springbrook acquires NZ’s MAGIQ Software

US vendor Springbrook Software which sells financial, HR, billing and other software to government in the US, has acquired the New Zealand firm MAGIQ Software. The two companies mostly occupy the same market space - enterprise resource planning. MAGIQ has about 550 customers in Australia, New Zealand and the US, compared with Springbrook’s 1,100.

MAGIQ Software provides an integrated cloud based public sector platform based around a suite of finance modules, including accounting, banking, billing, procurement, payroll, human resources, reporting and analytics, budgeting and planning, property and regulatory management and document management, service requests and civic engagement.

These modules are supported by mobile applications to serve the needs of a remote workforce.

Springbrook has been providing a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments to local government agencies for over 30 years.

Springbrook’s Cirrus is a new cloud platform with a full complement of state-of-the-art features, including Tableau, the world’s most highly rated reporting and analytics software.

“Both Springbrook and MAGIQ Software put customer service and product innovation first. This acquisition represents the execution of our strategy to deliver the most comprehensive suite of fully integrated cloud-based solutions for local government agencies.

The MAGIQ Cloud platform complements our own new Cirrus financial cloud platform with new advanced capital budgeting/planning/reporting and document management capabilities,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.