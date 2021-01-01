Cutting the Complexity Out of Client-Facing Apps

As more consumers demand great digital experiences, enterprises must compete for customer loyalty via online interactions that are both inviting and secure. Customer identity and access management (CIAM) is a critical part of the experience, yet application developers often lack the expertise to incorporate CIAM into their client-facing applications.

WSO2 addresses this challenge with its introduction of its next-generation identity as a service (IDaaS) solution, Asgardeo.

The early adopter release of Asgardeo, available now, provides developers without security expertise the ability to easily embed advanced CIAM features into their apps within minutes.

The IDaaS provides built-in CIAM best practices and workflows via a range of templates and other no code/low code options. It also lets developers integrate security code while working within familiar software development environments.

In addition, the cloud native infrastructure of Asgardeo offers the cost-effective scalability, reliability and agility that organizations creating digital experiences need while providing the privilege access control capabilities so critical to cloud native computing.

As a result, development teams using Asgardeo can:

Quickly deliver safe, secure and robust cloud native digital applications that give customers confidence their data will be protected.

Simplify customers’ experiences by letting them use the same log-in credentials no matter what part of the system they are connected to.

Streamline security reviews and approvals by codifying policies and standards, freeing developers to concentrate on building out their core applications.

Focus valuable team resources on delivering superior customer experiences instead of managing the underlying infrastructure.

Protect sensitive APIs and integrations in the cloud

“Organisations are accelerating their digital initiatives, but they often lose traction when applications fail to meet the company’s security policies. With Asgardeo, enterprises can now encode their security policies and standards to reduce development time and transform security reviews into simple check-the-box exercises,” said Eric Newcomer, WSO2 CTO.

“At the same time, using Asgardeo, it’s easier than ever for development teams to foster customer loyalty by giving them a great enrolment experience and building these users confidence in the protection of their personal information.”

Asgardeo inherits rich authentication and access management functionality from WSO2 Identity Server, including the ability to:

Implement strong authentication via adaptive authentication and a range of multi-factor authentication options to ensure secure access to web and mobile applications.

Establish federated access to web and mobile applications across multiple trust domains using open identity standards, such as Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), OpenID Connect, Central Authentication Service (CAS), and WS-Federation.

Extend federated ID management across multiple software as a service (SaaS) providers’ APIs.

Bridge identities across multiple heterogeneous systems and protocols, with advanced transformations.

Manage access to APIs and microservices with comprehensive support for API security standards.

Protect cloud native, multi-cloud, and hybrid applications equally

The free entry-level edition contains robust capabilities including single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), social login support, adaptive authentication, a user self-care portal, and much more. Additional subscription options are also available. To learn more and try out Asgardeo, visit https://www.wso2.com/asgardeo.