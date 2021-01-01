OIA Partners with BundleDocs

OIA is partnering with Bundledocs, a cloud first application, hosted in Australia - fully integrated with iManage Work to complete a document bundling solution.

eBriefs, electronic matter bibles, document bundles or binders have long been important business processes for all professional services organisations – often managed outside of the DMS and needing additional file sharing solutions.

The solution provides the ability to add custom cover pages, and custom index pages. Apply in house style to further customise your bundle. Build using templates to make it even more powerful.

Upload documents directly from your Case or Document Management System. Integrating with iManage (Work, FileSite, DeskSite 8.5+ - including iManage Cloud), Actionstep, Tikit TFB, NetDocuments, Clio and Worldox.

With one click your bundle is automatically indexed, numbered, hyperlinked, and bookmarked. No need for long laborious training sessions. Get going in minutes.

Need to work with colleagues in different offices? Share bundles securely with clients? Or collaborate with the other side? Bundledocs does it all - with less paper!

Key Features:

It's Fully Automatic - Every bundle is automatically numbered, indexed, hyperlinked, and bookmarked for quick and easy access.

Handles Changes - Make as many changes as required until it's right. Bundledocs handles last-minute changes and late inserts with ease.

Templates - Create bundles from templates, prepare volumes or multi-sectioned bundles.

Large Bundles - No stalling or crashing regardless of bundle size.

Manipulate Any Document - Merge, split documents, reorder, rotate or deskew documents with ease in Bundledocs.

OCR - Make your bundle fully text searchable with a click of a button.

Confidential Information - Effortlessly redact any sensitive information before sharing or printing.

