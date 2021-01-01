Smart Engines barcode scanning AI strengthens Covid 19 security

Smart Engines scientists have developed multi-code and continuous session scanning in anticipation of a challenging epidemiological situation worldwide. The solution promises to simplify the mandatory Covid-19 QR code scanning required for entering certain premises in some countries. If identity confirmation is necessary for the QR code, the Smart Engines solution also allows ID scanning.

Smart Engines developed a new version of a barcode scanning system to read 1D and 2D barcodes data suitable for a wide range of bills, receipts, taxes, and IDs.

The new version can scan barcodes when several codes are present in the frame simultaneously and when it is necessary to read these codes one by one in a video stream in realtime. The technology improves work with QR, AZTEC, and other codes for quick payment of utility bills, making tax and budget payments, optimising and automating warehouse logistics, and performing marking control using a mobile application.

The Smart Code Engine software delivers a next-level user experience when scanning any barcode. The user does not need to focus on the barcode to extract data — everything is performed automatically: search, type detection, and reading.

The barcode scanner is also resistant to poor lighting conditions, camera angles, and geometrical distortions and can accurately scan damaged and inverted barcodes.

Using Smart Engines Green AI-empowered private GreenOCR technology allows extracting barcode data on devices with limited processing power: from cheap smartphones (Android, iOS) to tablets, thin clients, data collection terminals, and mobile terminals, etc. The barcode scanning is performed automatically, in realtime, and on-device — from video or a single photo without data transmission. Smart Engines is a GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS compliant solution.

