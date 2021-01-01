PSPDFKit Acquires Document Software Provider Muhimbi

PSPDFKit, a document processing and manipulation platform for developers and enterprise, has announced the acquisition of UK-based Muhimbi, a software solution provider for cloud and on-premises document management systems.

This marks PSPDFKit’s first acquisition, following a €100 million strategic investment from New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners in September 2021 to fuel PSPDFKit’s next stage of growth. The acquisition advances PSPDFKit’s expansion into the low-code/no-code space, helping democratize robotic process automation, and enabling anyone to build document workflows that automate manual business processes.

Muhimbi’s software is trusted by thousands of leading enterprises across the globe for automatic PDF conversion, merging, securing, watermarking, and optical character recognition (OCR) of most file types, including MS Office, emails, InfoPath, CAD, HTML, and images.

Muhimbi’s flagship products, PDF Converter Online and PDF Converter for SharePoint, empower users with powerful actions for PDF conversion and document automation through SharePoint, Microsoft Power Platform, Nintex Workflow, and more.

Nearly 1 billion end users in more than 150 different countries rely on PSPDFKit’s software development kits every day while using web and mobile applications that are built on the company’s platform. Their combined offering will further enable tomorrow’s engineers and businesses to innovate beyond paper.

