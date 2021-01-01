Fujitsu launches new A4 High-Speed Image Scanners

Fujitsu has launches 6 new models of commercial image scanners in the “fi-8000 series”. There are three Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) models, “fi-8190”, “fi-8170” and “fi-8150” and three flatbed models, “fi-8290”, “fi-8270” and “fi-8250”

Fujitsu claims to have sold more than 13 million scanners worldwide. The fi-8000 series scanners are equipped with proprietary “Automatic Separation Control”, which means these new models scan big volumes of various documents (including passports and A3-sizes) smoothly. Users can scan comfortably without stopping to handle misfeeds.

A newly developed “Clear Image Capture” feature promises sharp and clear images excellent for data extraction and OCR processing. Fujitsu continues its two-decade history of delivering innovative, reliable and high-quality products with its new fi-8000 series.

The company says Clear Image Capture delivers precise, crisp images and industry-leading Optical Character Recognition accuracy rates while also removing unwanted document watermarks and artifacts.

The fi-8000 series was designed with a broad array of flexible connectivity options, from USB to PC-less scanning straight to your application – on-premise, private or public cloud. With NX Manager 2.0, an on-premise server-based software that supports up to 1000 scanners, businesses can eliminate the need for a PC at every scanner location, resulting in flexible distribution and manageable security.

The new series also supports integration with most leading document management systems to keep workflows organized in the cloud.

The Fujitsu fi-8000 series supports a wide range of documents, including passports and booklets up to 7mm, making it suitable for every scanning need in public sector agencies, finance, healthcare, legal, higher education, manufacturing and retail.

The fi-8000 series empowers users to accurately capture and digitize customer and employee data, enrolment applications, invoices, receipts and more.

Fujitsu fi-8000 series features include:

Clear Image Capture: Breakthrough optical technology that resets the benchmark for high-quality image capture to produce images ideal for data extraction, search and OCR processing, ensuing accurate, editable PDFs.

Manual Feed Mode: Allows feeding and scanning of forms, glued papers and A3 size, bi-folded documents. Supports scans of passports and booklets up to 7 mm without the hassle of “sandwiching” them between carrier sheets.

Automation Separation Control: Industry-first feature optimizes paper separation torque according to the number of sheets loaded. The large capacity tray allows for high volume scanning of up to 100 sheets at a time and 70 sheets per minute, which saves time by preventing misfeeds and interruptions mid-scan.

Improved Document Protection: Industry-first Image Monitoring technology monitors image tilt in realtime so that scans come to a halt once image angles exceed the “safe” range to keep documents free of damage. Intelligent Sonic Paper Protection (ISOP) “listens” for abnormal sounds (such as paper wrinkle) and immediately stops the scanner if detected, protecting documents from damage.

Multi-Feed Detection: Improved capability to provide automated identification of thick plastic cards and documents with stickers, photos, or adhesive labelling to prevent double-feed detection. Eliminates the need for users to switch profiles according to document type, which streamlines scanning of mixed document batches.

Overscan Control: Detects skewed documents that are in danger of being damaged and ensures all data is captured, eliminating the potential for missed data.

https://www.fujitsu.com/au/products/computing/peripheral/scanners/