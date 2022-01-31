Objective launches new cloud solution for government

Objective Corporation has announced the immediate availability of Objective Nexus, its next-generation information and process management solution, delivered as a complete cloud offering. It is explicitly designed for government and highly regulated industries to improve how they create, collect, manage, and use one of their most valuable assets, information, while supporting the cloud-first approach to IT procurement from governments worldwide.

Tony Walls, CEO, Objective Corporation said: “This is a significant product release for Objective's Content Solutions business line and a game-changer for government agencies. Not only can they modernise how they manage information, but can also achieve a faster ROI, when compared to traditional on-premises or hosted applications, thanks to the Software as a Service model.”

Objective has more than 30 years’ experience providing its Content Solutions, including Objective ECM, for the public sector throughout Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. This includes organisations such as the Australian Department of Defence, the whole of both the Scottish and Welsh Governments, Western Australia’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Department of Treasury and Finance in South Australia, several Australian state Police Services, the Ministry of Social Development in New Zealand and a long list of local government authorities including the City of Gold Coast, Glasgow City Council, Greater Dandenong City Council and many more.

Conceptually evolved from Objective ECM, but completely re-architected for the cloud, Objective Nexus promises to help government agencies deliver effective and responsive services to their communities in the following areas:

Building trust in government: As referenced in the National Archives of Australia’s (NAA) policy that took effect 1 January 2021, “Building trust in the public record”, well-managed information not only increases community trust in government but also allows agencies to better support, protect and serve the community, both now and into the future.

Demonstrate transparency and accountability: Objective Nexus provides government agencies with evidence of their decisions and actions and importantly, the underlying reasons for those decisions and actions.

Assuring compliance and reducing security risks: governments have an inherent responsibility to manage information securely and must meet a range of regulatory requirements. Objective Nexus assists agencies in its key markets of Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, meeting these obligations and standards.

Accuracy, validity and integrity: Objective Nexus provides the right information, at the right time, to the right people and enables informed decision-making, resulting in better service delivery, improved public perception and ultimately trust.

Always up to date – a secure SaaS solution: Objective Nexus is always available and always up to date. Faced with staff shortages like all industries, removing the need for dedicating people to keep applications up to date, backed up, and available means agencies can focus their resources on their core purpose, delivering community outcomes, not managing software applications.

Ensuring security: Objective Nexus has a well-defined security posture that addresses each service element of a SaaS solution; the application, the platform, and the delivery of the service.

Flexibility: the headaches that come with structural upheaval in the public sector, such as machinery of government changes or the adoption of new technologies, are removed by simply adding more users or new modules.

Enabling flexible and hybrid work practices: to work effectively, employees need access to information from the location they’re working, via the right application for the task at hand. Often this might be SENSITIVE or even PROTECTED levels of information under the government’s Information Security Manual (ISM), therefore security, accuracy and provenance are an imperative.

Governance across hybrid workplaces: remote working created an explosion of conversations held, and decisions made in chat or email applications all of which should become government records. With extensive integration into Microsoft 365; Objective Nexus applies governance to records, whether users are working in Microsoft Teams, Outlook or SharePoint.

Automation: removes the administrative overhead of repetitive tasks, reduces errors, and improves the efficiency and reliability of processes. It helps agencies reduce delays, improve quality of community outcomes and meet performance KPIs, whilst providing management visibility with better tracking and reporting. With built-in workflow, Objective Nexus can manage simple records management automation such as content classification or folder generation right through to complex government processes such as responding to ministerial enquiries, correspondence management or Freedom of Information requests.

