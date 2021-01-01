Relativity Completes IRAP Assessment

Relativity has completed the Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment against 'PROTECTED' controls for its cloud offering, RelativityOne. The assessment supports higher standards for security postures in technology systems used by government agencies in Australia.

Relativity completed its IRAP assessment after an extensive review process conducted by a certified third party. The process is designed to seek out security weaknesses against a comprehensive set of standard controls that support more secure cloud environments for government data classified up to PROTECTED.

"The public sector in Australia is rapidly undergoing digital transformation with exponential adoption of SaaS services. The pivot provides enormous advantages to agencies and the public, however, requires SaaS providers to constantly ensure they are still fit for purpose in the face of the rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Georgia Foster, Managing Director at Relativity, APAC.

"Completing IRAP assessment reinforces Relativity's commitment to meet the rigorous demands placed on Australian government agencies and is another validation point for the robust security posture that impacts every organisation entrusting their data to RelativityOne."

The achievement will support longstanding government agencies and Royal Commissions using Relativity on-premise to reap the benefits of Relativity's end-to-end cloud product, following suit from three major New Zealand regulators who moved to RelativityOne last year.

Built on Microsoft Azure, RelativityOne helps government agencies deal with the particularly complex and unpredictable data that comes from federal litigation and investigations. Globally, Relativity has independently achieved ISO 27001:2013, SOC-2 Type II, and HIPAA compliance.

"Relativity has utilised the speed, scale and security of Azure to create RelativityOne, a platform trusted by government departments and Royal Commissions," said Mark Leigh, General Manager, Public Sector, Microsoft ANZ. "The completion of their IRAP assessment demonstrates their commitment to providing solutions which have been independently verified to Australian government customers."

"Our information security, risk and privacy program is a key pillar of our company and an ongoing pledge to our customers," said Amanda Fennell, CSO and CIO at Relativity. "Achieving the IRAP assessment is just another step in ensuring that our customers using RelativityOne are best equipped to tackle the diverse challenges of litigation, investigations and unstructured data requests facing government agencies."