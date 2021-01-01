Legal KM Solution adds Multilingual Capability

Lexsoft Systems has announced the latest release of its T3 knowledge management (KM) solution for iManage, offering new multilingual capability. Law firms can now confidently expand their KM systems to make them truly centralised repositories at a global level, whilst ensuring that the local language and jurisdictional needs of their lawyers are always adequately met.

The solution will facilitate increased adoption of KM firm-wide, enhancing the value of the function to the business and increasing return on investment in the technology.

Law firms using T3 can benefit from the multilingual functionality simply by updating to the latest version of the solution. The functionality is offered as a core part of the T3 solution.

Lawyers can now fully leverage the cross-jurisdictional, collective experience and knowledge of their firm – alongside accessing a wide variety of external digital resources – to deliver a more efficient and enhanced service to clients.

The key features of the new multilingual functionality include:

Search results in the language of choice. Lawyers can conduct searches across jurisdictions and languages via their web browser, with results also presented in their default web portal interface language – regardless of the original language of the resources.

No constraints on number of languages. Multi-jurisdictional firms can define their taxonomies in T3 in multiple languages, with no limitations on the number of languages that can be applied. For example, if a firm defines its taxonomies in English, Spanish and French, then lawyers searching using the terms “contract”, “contrato” and “contrat” will see the exact same results across the three languages.

Labels in multiple languages. Firms can define all the labels and text of the user interface in several languages. Depending on the language defined in users’ web browser configuration, T3 transparently transitions across multiple languages.

Synonyms improve searchability. Firms can add any number of synonyms for terms in their taxonomies to improve searchability of knowledge. If ‘VAT’ is a taxonomy term, by adding ‘Value Added Tax’ as a synonym for it in the relevant taxonomy, a lawyer classifying a document by ‘VAT’ automatically also classifies the document by ‘Value Added Tax’, ensuring that searches surface all the documents pertaining to the subject.

“We have designed the multilingual functionality with the user in mind to ensure a high level of customisability, so that firms can tailor the KM function to their way of working. We haven’t hard-coded the features in T3, firms have full control of the language package, and can easily make changes to meet their evolving business needs,” explains Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems.

“Especially since the pandemic, many multi-regional law firms have recognised the need to create a KM function that meets global, regional and specific jurisdictional needs of its lawyers – without compromising on the reliability and accuracy of information. This latest version of T3 delivers against these requirements.”

