Ataccama opens Melbourne office as Sydney sees significant growth 

Ataccama has announced the opening of a new office in Melbourne, following a strong period of growth across the region, where software licences and PaaS revenue increased by 30 percent year-on-year in 2021.

The company established a presence in the Australian market four years ago, having seen an opportunity to transform the way businesses in the region manage their data. The new Melbourne site will be the company's second Asia-Pacific location - increasing the firm's service capacity and helping it get closer to customers in Victoria and other key economies nearby.

The company had a record first quarter in FY 2022, which saw it welcome a new client every three days – including the likes of leading enterprises, Endeavour Group Limited and AEMO – as demand for its flagship platform, Ataccama ONE, increases.

As the company looks to respond to that demand, and expand its footprint in the banking, financial services and insurance, life sciences, healthcare and retail industries, it is searching out the top talent in the industry and hiring aggressively across the globe. In 2021, Ataccama added 152 new employees to its team, a year-on-year increase of 159 percent.

Ataccama's APAC CEO, Šárka Klofáčová, commented: "Since we opened our Sydney office four years ago, we've seen the demand for our technology grow significantly. Now, to support the needs of current customers and bring the benefits of Data Quality Fabric to more businesses in Victoria, we're bolstering our team with top talent and establishing a new site in Melbourne. We see significant growth potential, not only in the Australian market, but also across the wider region in New Zealand and South East Asia."

"With Ataccama ONE we've anticipated the future of data management and built something that is helping leading enterprises adopt industry best practices to drive significant business value. Our unifying fabric for data management and data governance is enabling organisations to automate their most complex data management and data governance use cases with ease, saving time, money, and helping them gain competitive advantage.

Ataccama's platform unifies Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and cloud environments.

Ataccama's open roles – including those in the new Melbourne office – can be viewed on the Ataccama Job Portal.

