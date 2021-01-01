Kyndi Unveils Natural Language Search Solution

Kyndi has launched its Natural Language Search Solution, designed to maximize the relevancy and speed of finding answers in unstructured, text-based data.

"Better enterprise search has been a goal for organizations for the last twenty years," said David Schubmehl, Research VP for Conversational AI and Intelligent Knowledge Discovery at IDC.

"The use of AI and better natural language processing is now beginning to provide organizations with better products and techniques that improve the search experience, sometimes dramatically. Kyndi Natural Language Search appears to be one such product and IDC looks forward to its entry into the growing market for AI powered search."

Today, individuals still spend at least 400 hours each year searching for information, resulting in millions of dollars in operational costs and lost business opportunities. Kyndi’s Natural Language Search solution cuts down search time by half while delivering twice the information accuracy the company claims.

The Solution offers a number of capabilities, including:

Kyndi Site Search: Powered by Kyndi’s Natural Language Platform, Kyndi’s Site Search solution simplifies digital content discovery, increasing engagement and conversion by helping customers quickly find answers to questions buried in digital content.

Natural Language Understanding (NLU): Built on top of a rich set of NLU capabilities are Kyndi’s advanced cognitive abilities that can detect user intent, query variations, semantic similarity and more. Kyndi delivers the most relevant, comprehensive answers to your users every time they search.

User-friendly Explanations: Kyndi's explainable AI enables end-users to click-thru search results to see answers in context of the underlying data, while developers can tune and optimize the result with minimal effort.

No-code Environment: Kyndi allows users of all skill levels to manage the set-up, language extension, testing, and benchmarking of a semantically tuned, searchable content volume without having to code. With Kyndi, users can dynamically extend their language model at runtime, saving time and resources for model re-training.

Flexible and Fast Deployment: Deploy and launch Kyndi Natural Language Search into production in days or weeks instead of months or years. You can run Kyndi in a multi-tenant environment fully managed by Kyndi, or in a single-tenant VPC hosted by Kyndi or by your own team.

‍

Kyndi Natural Language Search Architecture

“Our goal has always been to amplify the productivity of the 230+ million business professionals that waste too much time looking for answers in text data,” said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi. “

Kyndi’s award-winning NLP platform was previously only available to the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world, but now it is obtainable to businesses of all sizes in the first end-to-end natural language search offering. This is a major leap forward in helping every business become natural-language-enabled.”

‍https://www.kyndi.com/