UiPath/Adobe team up on workflow

UiPath has integrated its automation platform with digital document generation and e-signature capabilities from Adobe.

According to a Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Adobe, 97% of organizations with minimal digital document processes are seeing a negative impact on productivity. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have triggered a paradigm shift in existing ways of managing processes and repetitive tasks – creating the productivity and efficiency gains that these fast-moving organizations demand.

“Whether it’s onboarding new hires, creating NDAs, or ordering standard equipment, employees and customers spend a lot of time repeating manual, paper-based processes. These tasks not only take too much time, but they also introduce inefficiency and risk into every step of the process,” said Deepak Bharadwaj, Vice President of Product Management, Adobe Document Cloud.

“In today’s hybrid world, every department across an organization needs modern tools that accelerate document and e-signature workflows. And with UiPath and Adobe’s integration, organizations will have easy access to the best digital document experiences that drive productivity and scale in a secure manner.”

More specifically, these integrations:

Accelerate document generation and e-signature: With UiPath, customers can reduce the time and effort required to gather data, create documents, and request signatures. They can collect data from any source, including business applications, databases, legacy systems, and other documents to effortlessly generate contracts, invoices, sales proposals, forms, and more. This means they can route documents for signature and downstream processing without delay.

For example, when onboarding a new vendor that vendor is required to complete an NDA. With the Adobe Acrobat Sign connector for UiPath, customers can automate the process through a web form by indicating the recipient and selecting the type of document that is needed. The connector triggers an automated process to find the most recent version of the NDA that automatically descends to requesting the vendor’s e-signature. Meanwhile, customers can view the progress at any time – what documents were reviewed, who signed them, and more.

Automate document processing within business workflows: Customers can leverage Adobe Document Services to modify and optimize key documents supporting their business workflows. They can integrate processes with any system using UiPath Integrations and automate document workflows across any business function, including create, export, secure, and compress PDFs, and many more.

Ensure scalable, reliable,​ and secure automations: Customers are empowered to build consistent document workflows that meet enterprise security and reliability standards. This ensures conformity to PDF specifications for compatibility across applications and improves reliability by reducing human error from document and signature processes.​ It also reduces the time to prepare documents, strengthens compliance with audit trails, and adds real-time visibility into the status of a document.

For more information on the integration, visit the UiPath Marketplace:https://marketplace.uipath.com/listings/adobe-pdf-services.