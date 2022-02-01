AvePoint adds Microsoft Azure Backup

AvePoint has extended its Cloud Backup solution to now provide protection to Microsoft Azure workloads to help businesses collaborate with confidence across their Microsoft deployments.

As more companies rely on Microsoft Azure, which currently captures over 20% of all public cloud spend, it is imperative they properly protect all stored data. AvePoint Cloud Backup complements native Microsoft backup, ensuring companies can comprehensively satisfy their compliance, productivity and business continuity requirements.

The addition of Microsoft Azure Backup as part of Cloud Backup includes:

Periodic Full and Incremental Backup: To incur minimal data-loss risk, business critical applications and data are backed up every six hours or up to four times per day.

To incur minimal data-loss risk, business critical applications and data are backed up every six hours or up to four times per day. Cloud to Cloud Backup: Accommodating multi-cloud needs and preferences, customers have the option to securely store their data in AvePoint’s Azure Storage or a private cloud.

Accommodating multi-cloud needs and preferences, customers have the option to securely store their data in AvePoint’s Azure Storage or a private cloud. Point in Time and Granular Level Restore: Providing a seamless experience for customers, AvePoint provides time or object-based restores, which can be adjusted based on the scope of the backup, within minutes as opposed to days.

Providing a seamless experience for customers, AvePoint provides time or object-based restores, which can be adjusted based on the scope of the backup, within minutes as opposed to days. Full Fidelity Recovery: To simplify the restore process and maintain business continuity, specific users, groups, group memberships and applications remain intact.

"The need for a disaster recovery plan covering multiple clouds and workloads has unfortunately become abundantly clear with surging data breaches and ransomware attacks in the past few years,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint.

“With the addition of Microsoft Azure backup, we now ensure that wherever business critical data lives, it is frequently backed up, and can be quickly accessed and restored, that way, organizations reduce their overall risk and boost productivity.”

Today, AvePoint’s SaaS solution for multi-cloud backup offers capabilities for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dynamics 365, and now Microsoft Azure, which includes Virtual Machines (VMs), Active Directory (AD), and Storage. To bolster its already robust capabilities, AvePoint recently introduced Ransomware Detection, which proactively detects suspicious behaviour within Microsoft OneDrive, and, if necessary, restores all or specific data for Cloud Backup customers.

https://www.avepoint.com/products/cloud/backup/azure-backup.