Workato partners with Epicor to power Digital Transformation

Workato, the enterprise automation platform, is partnering with Epicor on the launch of Epicor Automation Studio, a low-code/no-code iPaaS for everyday business users.

Embedded within Epicor Kinetic and Epicor Prophet 21, the Automation Studio platform allows organizations and users to connect and enable automated workflows between over 1,000 third-party applications.

As organizations scale and expand business operations, ensuring that silos between departments, applications, and data don’t develop is key to delivering high-value business outcomes. The Automation Studio solves this problem by making it easy for users to connect data across applications and create automated workflows, all directly from native Epicor environments, and in collaboration with IT for governance.

By partnering with Workato, the Epicor Automation Studio offers access to more than 400,000 published “recipes” or pre-built workflow automations. Along with other marketplace offerings, these “recipes” allow users the time and ability to adapt and develop in-house automation and integrations across CRM, Sales, Finance, Production, Marketing, HR, IT, and other applications.

Epicor users who sit across different departments within an organization can create countless integrations and automations through the Automation Studio, including:

- Sales can benefit from automatically producing orders in their Epicor platform from an opportunity created in Salesforce.com.

- Finance and Accounting can ensure greater accuracy by automating monthly exchange rate adjustments in their Epicor platform.

- HR can gain efficiencies from automatically uploading workforce data from their Epicor platform to ADP.