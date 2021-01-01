PDF Agile accelerates PDF workflow

Singapore developer DocuAgile has announced the release of PDF Agile, a full-featured PDF editor and converter with a powerful full-text OCR engine. PDF Agile brings a new way to accelerate PDF workflow. A Windows version is now available to free download.

"PDF Agile is our new product that can enhance your PDF editing, converting, organizing, translating, and reading experience," said Peter Zhong, the product director of PDF Agile.

"The robust Optical Character Recognition (OCR) integrated engine enhances the PDF editing and converting experience of every PDF editor. In addition, PDF Agile can recognize 22 languages, including but not limited to English, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese."

Significant features that PDF Agile offers include:

- Edit PDF: Update PDF documents by modifying text, font, font size, line spacing, layout, pages, and columns, and add multimedia.

- PDF Converter: Convert PDF from and to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, TXT, JPG, PNG, BMP and DWG without losing its format.

- Electronic Signature: Enhance security and save paper and time with three types of electronic signatures on contracts and other PDF documents.

- OCR and Support to 22 Languages: Extract text from any image with the robust full-text Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature and it can recognize 22 languages.

- Compress, merge, split, crop, rearrange pages and rotate PDF documents.

- Add page number, link, background, watermark, and search text to the PDF.

- Highlight, print, bookmark, translate, resize and rearrange the pages.

- Read, comment, annotate and view PDF in full-screen mode.

- Manage PDF security with password protection and delete sensitive information permanently from PDF documents.

https://www.pdfagile.com/