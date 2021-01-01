NetDocuments releases solution to automate workflows

NetDocuments is releasing PatternBuilder, a document and workflow automation tool that enables law firms, legal teams, and the public sector to automate their own expertise and processes.

Using a “no code” approach that’s both flexible and intuitive, PatternBuilder puts an organization’s experts at the centre of custom document creation, according to the company. The technology was developed based on NetDocuments’ acquisition of Afterpattern last November.

By making it easy to capture data and create documents, PatternBuilder best suits organizations ready to move away from manual processes and improve quality of outcomes, according to the vendor.

“Our customers are asking their technology providers different types of questions compared to just a few years ago. They are increasingly looking to scale their business and seek a competitive edge, which means automating and streamlining document processes and workflows,” said Josh Baxter, NetDocuments CEO.

“PatternBuilder is our answer. Built directly into the NetDocuments platform, organizations of all sizes will be able to leverage this new capability while inheriting all of the security, governance and accessibility benefits of being in the cloud.”

With PatternBuilder, law firms and legal departments are translating their legal, business, and client expertise into workflows, automated document templates, and apps to support mission-critical processes.

For example, corporate legal departments can create apps to intake requests for and deliver NDAs, sales contracts, and other agreements. Similarly, law firms can streamline business operations like engagement letters, and also build apps to generate substantive client work ranging from corporate formation, real estate closings, trust and estates, and more.

Several features enable PatternBuilder users to quickly get started with automation. This includes:

Inherited security and platform capabilities

Rich document management experience

Advanced automation capabilities

