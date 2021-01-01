ELO launches SaaS ECM with OrionVM

ELO Digital Office Australia, New Zealand (ANZ) has announced Australian cloud provider OrionVM as its hosting partner for the launch of its SaaS Enterprise Content Management (ECM) system. The partnership combines OrionVM’s expertise in providing secure and Australian-based cloud environments with ELO’s scalable ECM system.

“Teaming up with OrionVM adds significant capabilities to our software solutions. The benefits of ‘fast to deploy’ software, in combination with a stable and a highly scalable environment, allows our customers to choose the cloud without fear of out-of-control costs,” says Rainer Krause, Chairman of ELO Digital Office ANZ.

“Having OrionVM as a partner will allow us to grow into areas we’ve not covered since we incorporated in Australia in 2005.”

The partnership between ELO Australia and OrionVM has the potential to grow beyond the ANZ region as more international companies opt for ELO as their ECM system, yet also desire a consumption model within a secure local cloud environment.

“Cloud-based information management solutions have traditionally been hindered by high storage costs. The combination of ELO’s open architecture and OrionVM’s leading cloud technology finally provides a high-performing, affordable and scalable alternative to traditional retail cloud providers,” said Seth Butcher, CEO at ELO ANZ.

“Deploying ELO within OrionVM’s environment enables our clients to be up and running with a fully-featured information management solution in hours instead of days, whilst the system intelligently assigns optimal resources to meet the workload at any given time.”

Deploying ELO in the cloud allows remote workers and in-office workers alike to stay productive. Thanks to OrionVM’s global reach, efficiency can be achieved wherever ELO customers choose to base their workday.

The desire to work from anywhere, along with the growing demands of artificial intelligence and machine learning are all contributing factors to the expected growth of the ECM market, which is expected to reach a market worth globally of USD 29.64 billion by 2028 according to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights.

“One of the many exciting and rewarding aspects of our offering is helping businesses like ELO Digital Office Australia transform their product offering and achieve business goals that they have in mind but weren’t able to attain before the availability of our cloud offering,” said OrionVM Co-founder and CEO Sheng Yeo.

“We look forward to seeing what the efficiency and scalability of our two platforms together translates to for customers in Australia, New Zealand and beyond.”

For more information please visit: https://www.elo.com