Voltage File Analysis Suite adds proactive data protection

CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, has announced a new version of Voltage File Analysis Suite (FAS), a cloud platform that combines data discovery and data protection. Among the new features in Voltage FAS is SmartScan, a tool for intelligent sampling and dynamic tagging for petabyte scale data discovery, enabling data analysts to find the areas of higher data risk faster.

Reiner Kappenberger, director product management, CyberRes, said, “The new CyberRes Voltage File Analysis Suite takes data security to the next level with its data discovery and protection capabilities within one solution. Since it is delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, it possesses the scalability needed to meet the needs of any user’s data estate. Furthermore, the dynamic Voltage SmartScan tool provides users with the resources needed to conduct more prescriptive, deeper scans of their data infrastructure, and take more focused protective actions.”

Voltage FAS is not limited by the constraints of geographic or political boundaries, enabling users to achieve and maintain compliance standards for the growing number of privacy regulations around the world. Voltage FAS enhances global privacy awareness with dynamic data masking and contextually aware entity detection for 39-plus countries and economic regions.

Also with this release, Voltage FAS is now available as an MSSP offering, which goes hand-in-hand with its availability as an SaaS platform. Voltage FAS works with cloud, on-premises and all hybrid models by understanding and managing data in place. As some regions require data residency for organisations, Voltage FAS can also be deployed on private clouds, enabling organisations to effectively find and protect their sensitive data without having any data leave the region.

Marianne Van der Pluym, VP global MSSP strategy and sales, CyberRes, said, “The release of our Voltage as a Service MSP/MSSP offering is designed to enable managed security services providers with flexible go-to-market options, pay-as-you-grow models, unified data discovery use cases to build managed services catalogue offerings, thereby solving customer requirements for outcome-driven data discovery and protection with extremely quick time to value.”

Voltage FAS supports more than 1,000 file types and discovery across the most common sources of unstructured data and collaboration platforms on premises and in the cloud, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Azure file and object stores, Google Workspaces, SMB (Samba), Amazon S3 object stores, as well as other source via a custom connector application programming interface (API). Voltage FAS includes the latest optical character recognition (OCR) technology to enable users to discover sensitive data in images, such as scans of identifications and contracts.

