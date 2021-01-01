AvePoint completes acquisition of tyGraph

AvePoint has acquired tyGraph, developer of platform that allows organizations to organize, measure, and analyze human interactions in the workplace.

It provides analytics capabilities that enable organizations to uncover workplace engagement insights to improve decision making, optimize performance, and positively impact how people work.

“We are excited to welcome tyGraph to the AvePoint team in our mission to enable organizations to collaborate with confidence in the modern workplace,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, Co-Founder and CEO, AvePoint.

“As more companies invest in digital transformation to move faster, become more agile, reduce costs, and improve productivity, it is essential to have relevant insights to inform how they can facilitate sustainable adoption of their investments.

“The acquisition of tyGraph marks another important step in our commitment to bringing a robust, end-to-end experience to organizations building today’s modern workplace.”

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Canada, tyGraph provides an analytics platform which aims to drive performance and solve strategic business challenges while improving employee experience, collaboration, and well-being.