Microsoft Syntex adds automated document processing

The application formerly known as SharePoint Syntex has been rebranded as Microsoft Syntex and now offers a new set of AI capabilities to automate content creation, indexing, and discovery. Syntex offers backup, archiving, analytics and management tools for documents as well as a viewer to add annotations and redactions to files.

“Just as business intelligence transformed the way companies use data to drive business decisions, Microsoft Syntex unlocks the value of the massive amount of content that resides within an organization,” Chris McNulty, the director of Microsoft Syntex, told TechCrunch.

“Virtually any industry with large scale content and processes will see benefits from adopting Microsoft Syntex. In particular, we see the greatest alignment with industries that work with a higher volume of technically dense and regulated content – financial services, manufacturing, health care, life sciences, and retail among them.”

The new release of Microsoft Syntex enables organizations to archive entire site collections within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, allowing organizations to index the content for eDiscovery and compliance purposes.

Microsoft Syntex now gives IT administrators visibility into sharing links and sensitive files in SharePoint sites, with the ability to then initiate reviews by those responsible for the sites that are housing these files.

Syntex can automate content-based workflows such as e-signatures, supports annotations and redactions, and integrates tightly with Microsoft Search.

Writing on the Microsoft blog, Seth Patton, General Manager, Microsoft 365, said, “Syntex services offers new ways to create content-centric apps and processes. Many Syntex services, such as content assembly and structured document processing models, are tightly coupled to Microsoft Power Automate and Microsoft Power Platform. Syntex also lets you use AI Builder models for structured and freeform document processing alongside unstructured document models.

“Most critical line of business applications consumes and generates lots of content. But too often, those content stores are siloed and disconnected from Microsoft 365. Most content begins in Microsoft 365—statements of work, for example—but once uploaded to your accounting system, they get disconnected from your cloud. Wouldn’t it be great to use the content platform you already have?

“Next year, we’ll roll out new business app integration plugins, allowing you to use Microsoft 365 as the content engine for critical line of business systems. Today, these systems all work with and generate thousands of pieces of content, but often require a disconnected repository outside of Microsoft 365, or even storage within the line of business system’s expensive database storage, for storing the content. Syntex will allow you to use Microsoft 365 as the content platform for Dynamics 365 and many other critical line of business applications from third parties.”

AvePoint announced it is one of the select featured partners for the launch of Microsoft Syntex, which uses advancements in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to transform how content is created, processed and discovered in Microsoft 365.

“We’re excited about the interoperability between AvePoint products and Syntex to enhance, connect and manage information in SharePoint and OneDrive,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint.

“By partnering with Microsoft on the next generation of Syntex, organizations can rest assured they will have a holistic solution for collaborating with confidence across their entire Microsoft 365 environment, and we are excited about the ability to orchestrate and extend these rich new content management features in Microsoft 365.”