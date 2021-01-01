OpenText teams with NetScaler for Web Application protection

OpenText has announced the integration of its BrightCloud Threat Intelligence with NetScaler Application Delivery Controller (ADC). The move will provide NetScaler customers with contextual insights and automatically protect against malicious IP addresses to improve their resilience in managing the latest security threats.

NetScaler ADC and WAF protect customers from known and zero-day application attacks with a comprehensive security solution for Web applications and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) both on-premises and in the cloud.

With the BrightCloud IP Reputation Service as its threat intelligence source, NetScaler can efficiently inspect client requests for attack traffic by filtering against known malicious IP addresses.

NetScaler’s research shows that BrightCloud IP Reputation Service offers the most comprehensive database of known problematic IP addresses. In fact, BrightCloud Threat Intelligence is used within nearly 85 percent of security solutions purchased by enterprises.

“While filtering requests with malicious IP addresses is an effective method to protect applications from attacks, it can be a huge lift and increase inspection overhead. NetScaler came to us for a solution to this challenge that would save their customers time and be easy to operate and reliable,” said Ted Harrison, EVP, Worldwide Enterprise Sales, OpenText Security Solutions.

“Our BrightCloud IP Reputation Service easily integrates with any NetScaler ADC function, so that customers always have the most up-to-date threat intelligence at their fingertips. We are thrilled to partner with NetScaler to help improve the security posture of its customer base.”

With attack sources changing constantly, near realtime updates provided by BrightCloud are critical to safeguard NetScaler customers. Using BrightCloud IP Reputation Service, NetScaler can block application access to from IP addresses that are known, based on BrightCloud data, to be infected.

In addition, BrightCloud’s contextual mapping across different vectors such as file, domain, and malware data, continuously updates the IP reputation score and highlights typically less obvious connections to potential threat actors. IP reputation scores are updated every five minutes ensuring NetScaler customers have the most up-to-date protection.

